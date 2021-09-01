From Donnarumma to Delort: Ligue 1's Top Ten transfers of the summer window

10) Kevin Gameiro - Valencia to Strasbourg - Free transfer

Strasbourg have gotten hold of a battle-hardened, veteran striker who has played for PSG, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Valencia. But most importantly of all, Gameiro began his career for Strasbourg 15-years-ago which has inspired a romantic return home.

While the legs may be heavier for the 34-year-old, Strasbourg have landed a forward for free whose guile and goals could be the difference between a season of survival and relegation.

9) Arnaud Kalimuendo - PSG to Lens - Loan

Come back to what you know. That's what Lens have achieved by getting PSG striker, Arnaud Kalimuendo, for a second season on loan. The 19-year-old promising French striker scored seven goals for Lens last year and will be looking for a breakthrough campaign to show why PSG have recently given their youth team product a deal up to 2024.

8) - Loic Bade - Lens to Rennes - $18.7m

Despite the loss of Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid, Rennes have been quick to reinvest the money. The top pick in a busy transfer market for this astute club could be the 21-year-old centerback, Loic Bade.

The French stopper was key in a remarkable last season for Lens that nearly saw the newly-promoted side reaching Europe. Powerful in the air and crunching in the tackle, Bade is a first line of defence for Rennes. Literally.

7) - Luan Peres - Santos FC to Marseille - $4.5m

While Brazil is known for exporting attacking talent, the country produces outstanding defenders too. And Marseille have snapped up one of the best from Santos for a bargain price says our Eric Krakauer.

"A Copa Libertadores runner-up, Peres is a complete center-back. However, the most important boxes he checks are the fact that he's a necessary left-footer in a three centerback system, and his ability to build out of the back in possession and pass through lines."

6) Xherdan Shaqiri - Liverpool to Lyon - $6.6m

It says a lot for what has been a turbulent locker room at Lyon that Xherdan Shaqiri might be the cool, adult head in the room.

Having been tamed by Jurgen Klopp, the serial title-winner for both Bayern Munich and Liverpool brings both experience and fighting spirit to a Lyon side that has had a bit too much of the wrong kind of the latter of late. "He has a winning mentality," beamed Lyon coach, Peter Bosz.

5 - Matteo Guendouzi - Arsenal to Marseille - Loan

Beautiful madness. That pretty much sums up Marseille so far this season which makes the loan signing of Matteo Guendouzi so perfect. The French midfielder brings passion, fight and more than one or two soccer skills to Marseille. Pretty much everything that has been missing at Arsenal since his departure.

The 22-year-old has started all four Ligue 1 games this season for Marseille and has become an instant fan favorite after his debut goal at the Velodrome against Saint Etienne.

4 - Andy Delort - Montpellier to Nice - $11m

Andy Delort is the best player from Ligue 1 you may never have heard of.

The Algerian striker has been an unsung star for years for Montpellier, but now it's time to take the center stage for Nice. The 29-year-old is a machine scoring 15 league goals and making nine assists last season.

Before moving to Nice, Delort had racked up two goals and one assist already this year. In a young team, Delort is going to add some been-there-done-that Ligue 1 experience as well as banging the ball into the back of the net.

3 - Konrad de la Fuente - Barcelona to Marseille - $3.3m

Time for some justified flag-waving. USMNT's Konrad de la Fuente has already shown what he can do when given a proper chance by setting Marseille's left flank on fire with two assists already in Ligue 1.

As our Thomas Rongen puts it, "he is quick and twitchy and loves to blow by people on the wing. He pairs that speed with his legitimately lethal dribbling." Straight out of La Masia and straight into being a star performer for someone other than Barcelona. Sound familiar?

2) Lionel Messi - Barcelona to PSG - Free Transfer

Time for a few gasps. Lionel Messi - the GOAT, the myth, the legend only makes it to number two in this list of top ten Ligue 1 transfers. Even after coming for completely free. And being Lionel frackin' Messi.

That's not to see that this is not an astonishing world-shattering deal and really can't do any harm to PSG's chances of winning the Champions League. However, Messi is moving for the next two to three years into a very well-stocked super star area for PSG with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar on the roster

Unlike our number one contender.

1) Gianluigi Donnarumma - Milan to PSG - Free Transfer

While Messi will light up Ligue 1 and PSG in the short term, Gianluigi Donnarumma could do the same for the next decade-and-a-half to arguably become the most defining player on the pitch for PSG ever.

Every successful team has a world-class goalkeeper and there's few better than the European champion. While Donnarumma's eventual takeover of the number one spot is a little unfair to Keylor Navas, the Costa Rican is now 34 compared to the 22-year-old, six-foot five Donnarumma who has already been playing at the highest levels of the game since the age of 17.

If there was a footballer born for the pressures of PSG, it's the Italian goalkeeping king.

Who was completely and utterly free.