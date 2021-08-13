by Tim Standard

Konrad set for fast track start in Ligue1

Cast out by Barcelona despite starting a career at the Camp Nou at the earliest of ages. Having to find a new home in France. Causing the biggest of buzzes in the opening days at a new club. That was the week for Lionel Messi but it is a case of been-there, done-that for Konrad de la Fuente.

The USMNT winger was a trailblazer for Messi in leaping over to Ligue 1 this summer with a move to Marseille from Barcelona. While avoiding a case of Pulisic-itis is important - overhyping any American who kicks a ball, rather than throws is - Konrad was a standout star for Marseille in the team's opening win against Montpellier.

The 20-year-old came up with an assist in a 3-2 win but the American was like a coiled spring in what was ostensibly his senior league debut for any club. Konrad was just one of seven new players making a debut in a new-look Marseille side that wants to be back at France's big table this season. Konrad will want to put in another vintage performance against Bordeaux.

Marseille vs. Bordeaux is live on beIN SPORTS on Sunday from 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT.

Will Hakimi continue imperious start for PSG?

Not a bad time to be a PSG fan after a damp squib of a season last year. Lionel Messi has arrived - along with one or two others - and the team is returning to playing in front of a full Parc de Princes on Saturday with COVID-19 restrictions eased.

While Messi's appearance at the game is likely to be a cameo and a wave to the crowd, more pieces of the PSG puzzle will be put into place in the home-opener against Strasbourg. Will Gianluigi Donnarumma be putting pressure on Keylor Navas from the bench? How will the midfield three be shaped to prepare for Messi's arrival? Is Achraf Hakimi going to continue a flying start to the fullback's PSG career?

PSG vs. Strasbourg is live on beIN SPORTS on Saturday from 2:55PM ET / 11:55AM PT.

Can Timothy Weah get a new lease of life at Lille?

While Lille were a little sluggish in the opening round of Ligue 1 - hands up Monaco, Lyon and Nice as well please - the 3-3 draw against Metz was a positive one for Timothy Weah. The USMNT striker was given over half an hour in the match from the bench.

There was another boost for Weah on a personal basis with the sale of Luiz Araujo to Atlanta United, to give more chance of a 'Lille' bit more action for the American.

Lille v Nice is live on beIN SPORTS on Saturday from 10:55AM ET / 7:55AM PT.

Have Rennes found the next big thing?

If you want to be the smartest soccer insider, then Ligue 1 is the one to watch. While Leicester City fans will be Googling the deets on their new signing, you would have been watching them for years already in Ligue 1. Leicester City is mentioned in particular having spent $124 million in the past four seasons alone on Ligue 1 talent.

The league is unashamed in its boast of being the best breeding ground for soccer talent. A gem is polished in the fields of France, moved on and another one is found. Rennes are absolute super sellers but also brilliant buyers in this department.

The 19-year-old Jeremy Doku broke through last season after being bought from Anderlecht and made a splash at Euro 2020. Rennes have been shopping again and picked up winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, for $16.5 million from Danish side, Nordsjælland. The 19-year-old Ghanian scored on his league debut for Rennes in the season opener against Lens after just 14 minutes and it was a beauty. There'll be many more to come.

Brest vs. Rennes is live on beIN SPORTS on Sunday at 8:55AM ET / 5:55AM PT.