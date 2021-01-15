Ligue 1: Top 5 Goals From Matchday 19 January 15, 2021 17:10 2:14 min Watch the Top 5 goals from Matchday 19 in Ligue 1 Soccer Ligue 1 Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights -Latest Videos 2:14 min Ligue 1: Top 5 Goals From Matchday 19 6:27 min Pochettino's Busy First Week At PSG 9:59 min Barcelona Forced To Delay Presidential Elections 1:09 min Zidane: Supercopa Loss "Not A Failure" 0:08 min Neymar Trolls Payet On Instagram 1:01 min Strootman Joins Genoa On Loan 1:01 min Report: Arsenal Seek Loan Move For Neto 1:46 min Dembele "Over The Moon" To Join Atleti 9:59 min Three Remain For Barca Presidential Elections 0:55 min Jovic Returns To Eintracht Frankfurt On Loan