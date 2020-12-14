Ligue 1 Title Race: Contenders Or Pretenders? December 14, 2020 20:53 4:38 min Marseille and Rennes both crashed out of the Champions League, while Lille are still going strong in the Europa League. But can any of them mount a serious Ligue 1 title push this season? Ligue 1 Lille Marseille Rennes The Soccer Xtra -Latest Videos 1:12 min Nolito Powers Celta Ahead Against Cadiz 4:38 min Ligue 1 Title Race: Contenders Or Pretenders? 1:22 min Zeneli Nets 'Gol Olimpico' Against Brest 2:36 min PitchCam: Suarez Underwhelms In Madrid Derby Debut 1:37 min Zidane: I'm Not Giving Isco Chances 3:00 min PSG: Initial Neymar Scans 'Reassuring' 1:16 min Sports Burst - Leo Messi's Future Shock 0:31 min Barca To Face PSG In UCL Last-16 0:46 min Gerard Houllier Dies Aged 73 0:58 min Tuchel: Mbappe Was In Injury Red Zone