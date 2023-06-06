Ligue 1 - The Moment - PSG's Title Celebration June 6, 2023 16:27 1:36 min The Parisian team clinches their 11th title in France and celebrates it after the conclusion of Matchday 38 in Ligue 1. Lionel Messi PSG Neymar Ligue 1 Kylian Mbappe -Latest Videos 10:34 min İstanbul Başakşehir FK Win Against Trabzonspor 10:33 min Fatih Karagümrük Finish Season with 3-0 Win 5:34 min Goals Scored by Messi in the 2022-2023 Season 1:36 min Ligue 1 - The Moment - PSG's Title Celebration 5:34 min Ligue 1 - Extra Time - Week 38 2:13 min Ligue 1 - Top Saves - Week 38 6:33 min Ligue 1 - All Goals - Week 38 12:52 min Ligue 1 - All Highlights - Week 38 2:06 min Ligue 1 - Top Goals - Week 38 1:06 min Inzaghi Calls City ‘Strongest Team in the World’