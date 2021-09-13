Ligue 1 Round 5: All goals September 14, 2021 00:42 4:56 min Ligue 1 -Latest Videos 4:56 min Ligue 1 Round 5: All goals ⚽️🔥 3:54 min 🎥 Donnaruma's every action on his PSG debut 2:43 min Ligue 1 Round 5: Top goals ⚽️5️⃣ 1:12 min Watch this amazing goal from Ligue 2! 🚀 1:12 min Watch this amazing goal from Ligue 2! 1:12 min Watch this amazing goal in Ligue 2! 1:12 min Amazing free kick goal in Ligue 2 🚀 1:21 min Bielsa admits Klopp was tactically better 1:14 min Who reached the 100 mark quickest in the EPL? 1:30 min Klopp: "I'm not interested in the past"