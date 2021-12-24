Ligue 1 Round 19: Best of Milik December 24, 2021 14:07 4:57 min Marseille's forward and a great match against Reims. -Latest Videos 3:50 min Ligue 1 Round 19: Extra time 2:25 min Ligue 1 Round 19: Best of Ui-Jo Hwang 4:57 min Ligue 1 Round 19: Best of Milik 6:40 min Ligue 1 Round 19: Best of Lionel Messi 3:29 min Ligue 1 Round 19: Best of Jonathan David 3:10 min Ligue 1 Round 19: Best of Lucas Paqueta 4:22 min Ligue 1 Round 19: Best of Yilmaz 3:39 min Ligue 1 Round 19: Best of Icardi 1:34 min Everton's Boxing Day game off 2:15 min Conte: Meeting a waste of time