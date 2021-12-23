Ligue 1 Round 19: All goals December 23, 2021 23:33 4:43 min A great number of goals in one day for Ligue 1's round 19. Ligue 1 -Latest Videos 2:00 min Ligue 1 Round 19: Top goals 4:43 min Ligue 1 Round 19: All goals 2:03 min Ligue 1 Round 19: Top Saves 1:23 min "We need to make a strike" Pep for Player Welfare 1:40 min "We're being punished for following the rules" 12:06 min Besiktas obtained the win defeating Goztepe 2-1 2:31 min Rachid Ghezzal gives the lead to Besiktas 2:52 min Penalty awarded by Destanoglu maintains the draw 2:43 min Cyle Larin scored to level terms for Besiktas 1:36 min Rangnick wants return of five subs