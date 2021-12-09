Ligue 1 Round 17: Best of Xherdan Shaqiri December 9, 2021 15:51 5:46 min Enjoy the best plays of the Swiss in round 17 of the Ligue 1. Ligue 1 Xherdan Shaqiri -Latest Videos 5:46 min Ligue 1 Round 17: Best of Xherdan Shaqiri 0:30 min Barcelona's UCL exit by Spanish newspapers 1:04 min Angry Allegri scolds players despite 1-0 UCL win 1:26 min Mourinho 'dreams of winning the Europa League 5:15 min Ligue 1 Round 17: Best of Lionel Messi 5:38 min Ligue 1 Round 17: All goals 0:55 min Man Utd 1-1 Young Boys 1:36 min Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona 1:50 min Zenit 3-3 Chelsea 10:37 min Ligue 1 Round 17: Best of Lucas Paqueta