Ligue 1 Round 12: All highlights November 2, 2021 19:28 10:16 min Enjoy the best action from this weekend's games in the Ligue 1 Ligue 1 -Latest Videos 3:05 min Turkish Super Lig Round 11 - Best Saves 1:14 min Klopp: "We will handshake before the game" 10:16 min Ligue 1 Round 12: All highlights 1:15 min Blatter and Platini indicted for fraud 2:25 min Turkish Super Lig Round 11 - Best Goals 1:51 min Messi: Relationship with Mbappé is spectacular 5:43 min Ligue 1 Round 12: All Goals 2:09 min Ligue 1 Round 12: Top Saves 2:40 min Ligue 1 Round 12: Top Goals 1:47 min Wahbi Khazri's wonder goal from every angle