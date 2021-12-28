Ligue 1 Mid-season top goals from newcomers December 28, 2021 21:14 4:40 min The best goals from the new players in the league. Ligue 1 -Latest Videos 4:40 min Ligue 1 Mid-season top goals from newcomers 3:36 min Ligue 1 Mid-season top free kick goals 2:29 min Ligue 1's mid-season top goals: Collective efforts 2:30 min Lewandowski: "I always need a new challenge" 1:02 min Hugo Maradona, younger brother of Diego, dies 0:33 min Torres: Barca move a huge step 1:03 min Chilwell out for the season 1:13 min Kane on target as Conte makes Spurs history 1:12 min Mbappé is 2021 Globe Soccer Awards winner 1:50 min Rangnick 'not happy at all' with United's game