Lyon Lose Top Spot In Last-Gasp Defeat To Metz January 17, 2021 23:02 A late Aaron Leya Iseka goal ended Lyon's 16-game unbeaten streak as Metz knocked Rudi Garcia's men off top spot in Ligue 1. Ligue 1 Highlights Lyon Ligue 1 Highlights Metz