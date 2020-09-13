Araujo Earns Lille Win Over Metz September 13, 2020 15:33 3:06 min Luiz Araujo came off the bench and to the rescue for Les Dogues with a goal in 88' Ligue 1 Lille Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Metz Luiz Araújo -Latest Videos 1:10 min Michel Herrero Gives Real Valladolid 1-0 Lead 3:04 min Tello Scores To Give Betis 1-0 Win Over Alaves 1:19 min Tello Scores To Give Last Minute Win For Betis 1:00 min Bolingoli Joins Basaksehir After Quarantine-Breach 3:06 min Araujo Earns Lille Win Over Metz 0:30 min Koeman Explains New Barca System 4:13 min Osasuna Secure 2-0 Win Over Cadiz 1:28 min Lala: Strasbourg "Need To Keep Working" 1:00 min Camara Delighted After Debut Goal For ASSE 4:31 min Saint-Etienne Sink Strasbourg At Home