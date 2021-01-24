Hwang Leads Bordeaux To Win Over Angers January 24, 2021 18:42 10:15 min Ui-Jo Hwang scored a brace as Les Girondins secured a 2-1 victory over Angers. Ligue 1 Highlights Angers Ligue 1 Highlights Bordeaux Ui-Jo Hwang -Latest Videos 8:28 min Besiktas Continues Top Of The Turkish Super Lig 10:22 min Jonathan David Helps Lille In Win Over Rennes 1:09 min Villas-Boas: Sanson Will Join Aston Villa 1:14 min De Jong Unsure About Barca's Title Hopes 10:15 min Hwang Leads Bordeaux To Win Over Angers 11:19 min Barca Edge Elche To Stay In LaLiga Title Hunt 1:17 min Puig Doubles Barca's Lead Over Elche 0:52 min Jonathan David Gives Lille A 1-0 Lead 1:14 min De Jong Finds Barca Breakthrough Against Elche 1:07 min Babel Gives Galatasaray Late Lead