Ligue 1 Club Profile : Montpellier Herault SC April 10, 2020 18:45 13:12 min The club history of Montpellier Herault SC, and their improbable run to the 2011-12 Ligue 1 title Soccer Ligue 1 Montpellier HSC -Latest Videos 26:29 min Sports Burst: Barcelona Board Backlash 6:28 min Copa Libertadores: All Juan Román Riquelme Goals 2:25 min CAF Champions League, Confederations Cup Postponed 13:12 min Ligue 1 Club Profile : Montpellier Herault SC 9:18 min Sports Burst PM: Chicago Fire coach Raphael Wicky 1:45 min Sports Burst - Barcelona's Board Games 1:45 min Barca Deny Allegations Of Financial Impropriety 1:45 min Resigned Barcelona VP Makes Financial Accusations 1:45 min Six Members Of Barcelona Board Resign 0:36 min Infantino: Player Safety Will Not Be Risked