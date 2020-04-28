French prime minister Edouard Philippe announced in a speech to the National Assembly that professional football will not be able to resume before September, bringing the 2019-20 Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons to an abrupt conclusion.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), which governs major professional football in France has issued a statement in response:

The LFP Board of Directors, which met on Tuesday 28 April, has taken note of the declarations by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. As has been the case since the beginning of this health crisis, the LFP will adhere strictly to the decisions of the government and medical authorities.

The Board of Directors will meet on 30 April to analyse the sporting and economic consequences of the measures announced by the Prime Minister.

Following this meeting the Board of Directors will have to formally decide to end the 2019-20 season and call a General Assembly of the LFP.