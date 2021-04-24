Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo insists that his club will not rush into penning a new contract with star forward Neymar.

The Brazilian's current deal expires in June 2022, meaning that he would be free to leave on a free transfer next summer if PSG fail to strike a new agreement.

Despite recent reports that Barcelona could attempt to bring home their former star, though, Leonardo is not worried about the prospect of losing his compatriot.

What was said?

"Neymar's extension? We are in no hurry," Leonardo explained to Canal+ on Saturday prior to his side's Ligue 1 clash against Metz when asked about the Brazil international.

"Nobody is running behind us, we are really quiet, we have very good and frank reports."

The player himself recently committed his future to PSG, telling reporters after Champions League victory over Bayern Munich: “The contract extension with PSG is no longer a topic.

"It is obvious that I feel very much at ease and very at home here at Paris Saint-Germain. I feel happier than I was before."

Mbappe's Future

Kylian Mbappe has also been linked with a potential exit from Parc des Princes, although Leonardo is equally certain that the World Cup winner will join Neymar in extending his stay.

"Everything is clear, we know Kylian's situation, he knows what we think, there is nothing more than that," he added.

"He still has a year on the contract, his decision will come, the important thing today is to win [against Metz].

"We are generally optimistic [about a new deal]. We do not even have a reason not to be optimistic about the future. I ask once again for total concentration "