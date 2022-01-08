PSG has announced on their official channels that Lionel Messi won't be available this Sunday in the game against Lyon, since he's continuing his recovery for COVID-19. However, the Argentine star has tested negative in recent hours, but the club is monitoring his evolution to add him to the rest of the squad.
Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Danilo Pereira, Layvin Kurzawa and Gianluigi Donnarumma are continuing their isolation due to COVID-19 and won't participate in the first game for PSG in Ligue 1 in 2022.
The medical report also added that Neymar Jr. is expected to return to training in 3 weeks.