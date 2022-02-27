Lens beat Angers 2-1 as a visitor, in a match from round 26 of Ligue 1 in France.

While t he local team goal was scored by Angelo Fulgini (at 49 minutes), for Lens were Batista Mendy (against) (at 73 minutes) and Jonathan Clauss (at 76 minutes) the ones who celebrate at the Raymond-Kopa stadium.

It was a game with many fouls and numerous interruptions. There was a large number of cautioned: Cheick Doucouré, Kevin Danso, Batista Mendy, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Sofiane Boufal and Przemyslaw Frankowski. Mohamed-Ali Cho was sent off after receiving his second yellow card, in the 68th minute of the second half.



The local team is in fourteenth place with 29 points and 7 wins, while the visitor reached 40 points and is in sixth place in the tournament.