A single goal by Przemyslaw Frankowski was all that RC Lens needed to beat Lille at home in another edition of the Derby du Nord.

Frankowski's goal came at minute 74 of a match that was interrupted at halftime for altercations between rival fans. Fortunately, normalcy was restored and after a delay of about 30 minutes, the second half was played without incidents.

Lens was at second place in Ligue 1's table after this match while the current champion Lille's struggles continued and the club is now in the 13th. position.

