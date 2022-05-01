The game was marked by the red card in the 19th minute for Jean Louis Leca. Moses Simon scored a brace, but David Costa and Arnaud Kalimuendo equalized the score.
Post match insights:
- Lens have scored in their last 5 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 7 games from 26th November 2021 to 15th January 2022.
- Lens are undefeated in their last 5 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 23rd May 2021 to 18th September 2021, a run of 7 games.
- Lens have scored in each of their last 5 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 10 goals in that run.
- Nantes have scored in their last 6 games in the French Ligue 1, their joint longest scoring streak this season.
- Nantes have scored in their last 6 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 6 games from 19th September 2021 to 23rd October 2021.
- A. Kalimuendo-Muinga has scored 11 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Lens player in the French Ligue 1.
- Nantes have scored in each of their last 6 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 14 goals in that run.
- Lens have not lost any of their last four Ligue 1 games (W3 D1), their longest unbeaten run since their first six games in the top-flight this season (W3 D3).
- Nantes have won only two of their last eight Ligue 1 games (D3 L3), after having won four of the previous six (D1 L1).
- Nantes have failed to win seven of their eight Ligue 1 games away from home in 2022 (D3 L4), with only Bordeaux doing worse (8/8).
- Nantes have failed to win after leading by at least two goals for the first time since March 2019 (2-3 v Lille), having won in the previous 36 instances.
- Lens have not lost any of the last three games in which they have been reduced to 10 in Ligue 1 (3-0 v Nice, 1-1 v Paris, 2-2 v Nantes), after having lost in four of the previous five. Nantes, on the other hand, have won only three of their last 13 games in the top-flight when their opponent received a red card (D7 L3).
- Moses Simon scored his first brace in 88 Ligue 1 games, with the Nantes player also involved in four of the Canaries' last five goals in the top-flight.
- Moses Simon has been involved in 14 goals in Ligue 1 this season (6 goals, 8 assists), becoming the first Nantes player to be involved in 10+ goals in three consecutive Ligue 1 seasons since Emiliano Sala (between 2016/17 and 2018/19).
- Marcus Coco has been involved in two goals in his last two Ligue 1 games (1 goal, 1 assist), as many as in his first 52 in a Nantes shirt (2 assists).
- David Pereira da Costa (Lens) has been involved in four goals in his last five Ligue 1 games (2 goals, 2 assists), with Nantes being his favourite prey in the top-flight (3 - 2 goals, 1 assist).
- Jean-Louis Leca is only the second Lens goalkeeper to receive a red card in Ligue 1 since Opta collects this data (1991), after Charles Itandje in January 2006 (v Marseille). Since Leca's first game in the top-flight in May 2005, only Fabien Audard (5) and David Ospina (4) have received more red cards than the Lens keeper (3).