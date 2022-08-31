An outstanding game between Lens and Lorient today in Ligue 1.

Lens scored the first goal of the game in the 24th minute and went on to score the second four minutes after scoring the first goal.

Before halftime, Lorient closed the gap with a goal in the 41st minute.

Five minutes into the second half, Lorient equalized the game.

Lens wouldn’t stop fighting and gained the lead again in the 57th minute.

In the 77th minute, Lens scored their fourth goal of the game.

The last goal came in the 86th minute.

The game ended 5-2 for the locals.