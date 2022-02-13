Post-game insights:



Hwang Ui-jo is the first Bordeaux player to score at least 10 goals in two consecutive Ligue 1 seasons (12 in 2020-21 and 10 in 2021-22) since Marouane Chamakh (13 in 2008-09 and 10 in 2009-10).

Alberth Elis has scored nine goals from open play in Ligue 1 2021-22, only Kylian Mbappé and Hwang Ui-jo (10 each) have found the net more often in this way in the top-flight this season.

Seko Fofana has scored four goals in his last nine Ligue 1 games with Lens, only one less than in his first 45 appearances with Sang et Or in the top-flight.

Gaël Kakuta has scored a goal and delivered an assist for the first time in 55 Ligue 1 games with Lens and for the third time of his top-flight career (1 goal, 1 assist with Dijon v Nice in February 2012 and 1 goal, 2 assists with Amiens v Paris in February 2020).

Arnaud Kalimuendo has scored seven goals in 20 Ligue 1 games this season, as many as in his 29 encounters in his previous top-flight campaign.

Lens have scored 3+ goals in the first 26 minutes of play in a Ligue 1 game for the first time since 15 November 1997 against Cannes (4 goals). On the other hand, Bordeaux have conceded 3+ goals in this period for the first time since 30 September 2017 v Paris (also 3).

Bordeaux are the team whose games have seen the highest amount of goals among the European Top 5 leagues this season (97 – 36 scored, 61 conceded), ahead Bayern Munich (95) and Leverkusen (94).

Lens has scored 39 goals in 24 Ligue 1 games this season, their highest tally at this stage since 2001-02 (40, 2nd at the end).

Bordeaux are bottom of the Ligue 1 table at this stage of the season for the first time since 1959-60, for what was their last campaign in which they have ended in the relegation spot (20th).

Lens have won consecutive Ligue 1 games against Bordeaux (3-2 in last September and 3-2 tonight) for their first time since 1994-95 (2-1 each time).

