Jonathan Clauss scored for the home team RC Lens at the 13th minute and Tino Kadewere equaled it for Olympique Lyonnais in the 44th., in what was a very active first half between these two sides in the 25th matchday of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season.

The second half saw less offensive prowess as the score didn't move again and the match ended in the same 1-1 draw.

Both teams are in the midst of competition for European tournaments. Lens are now eighth in the Ligue 1 table with a 10-7-8 record and 37 points while Lyon are at fifth with 10-9-6 and 38 points.

Post-game insights:

K. Toko Ekambi has assisted 3 goals this season (1 in this game), no Olympique Lyonnais player has more in the French Ligue 1.

Olympique Lyonnais have scored in 22 of their 25 games, more often than any other team in the French Ligue 1 this season.