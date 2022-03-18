South African striker Lebo Mothiba appeared inside the box and sent the ball to the back of the net after a beatiful cross by Abdu Conte. Troyes is up 0-1 against AS Saint-Etienne.
Watch Saint-Etienne vs Troyes LIVE now on BeINSPORTS.
South African striker Lebo Mothiba appeared inside the box and sent the ball to the back of the net after a beatiful cross by Abdu Conte. Troyes is up 0-1 against AS Saint-Etienne.
Watch Saint-Etienne vs Troyes LIVE now on BeINSPORTS.
beIN SPORTS, the biggest showSubscribe