PSG 🆚

Marseille

Kickoff: September 13 @ 3:00pm ET / Noon PT

Starting XI

Thomas Tuchel was true to his word about Alessandro Florenzi being ready to start days after completing his move to the French capital from Roma.

Meanwhile, Neymar and Angel Di Maria make their return to the XI after missing PSG's Ligue 1 season opener against Lens.

With Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Marquinhos still awaiting negative COVID-19 tests, Andre Villas-Boas is hoping his side can capitalize and snatch a rare win over Les Parisiens.