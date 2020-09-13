PSG 🆚
Marseille
Kickoff: September 13 @ 3:00pm ET / Noon PT
Starting XI
📝 Starting XI's #PSGOM @neymarjr with @PSG_English! pic.twitter.com/XlfwdzBgcz— Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) September 13, 2020
Thomas Tuchel was true to his word about Alessandro Florenzi being ready to start days after completing his move to the French capital from Roma.
Meanwhile, Neymar and Angel Di Maria make their return to the XI after missing PSG's Ligue 1 season opener against Lens.
With Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Marquinhos still awaiting negative COVID-19 tests, Andre Villas-Boas is hoping his side can capitalize and snatch a rare win over Les Parisiens.