Lorient Equalize Against Nantes with 40-Yard Golazo March 21, 2021 16:46 0:58 min Armand Lauriente scores a free-kick from 40 yards out to pull Lorient level against Nantes in 87'.. Ligue 1 Lorient Nantes Armand Lauriente -Latest Videos 1:11 min Ripart Scores For Nimes Against Lille Before HT 1:13 min Atleti vs. Alaves: Cholo Makes Three Changes 0:48 min Xeka Gets Equalizer For Lille From Header 1:01 min Kone Scores Opening Goal For Nimes Against Lille 8:16 min 40-Yard Finish Earns Lorient Point in Breton Derby 0:58 min Lorient Equalize with 40-Yard Golazo 12:28 min Getafe And Elche Settle For A Draw 9:05 min Lens Move Up To Fifth With Win Over Strasbourg 1:00 min Enes Unal Scores Getafe's Equalizer Against Elche 1:12 min REPORT: Celta Target River Star Borre