Lacazzete's brilliant header goal September 3, 2022 20:07 1:21 min Catch Lacazette's incredible header goal from Lyon. Lyon Alexandre Lacazette -Latest Videos 1:21 min Lacazzete's brilliant header goal 8:24 min Marseille beat Auxerre 0-2 0:21 min Report: Everton 0-0 Liverpool 3:05 min Madrid great Marcelo goes Greek 1:34 min Serena's emotional post-loss speech 10:35 min Trabzonspor win against Umraniyespor 1:57 min Ancelotti unfussed by uncertainty 1:05 min Fenerbahce land Michy Batshuayi 9:11 min Goianiense get a first-leg victory over Sao Paulo 1:40 min Chelsea seal Aubameyang signing