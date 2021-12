Montpellier obtained a 3-1 win visiting Metz this Wednesday. Savanier, Mavididi, and Wahi scored for the visitors, while De Preville did the same for Metz.

Montpellier have beaten Metz for the first time in the French Ligue 1 since 10th February 2018, a run of 4 games without a win.

In round 17, Metz are facing Monaco and Montpellier is playing vs Clermont.