Kylian Mbappé scores before heading to the World Cup November 14, 2022 02:08 3:17 min Mbappé scored the first goal in PSG's victory over Auxerre. PSG Ligue 1 Kylian Mbappe -Latest Videos 3:08 min Alexis Sánchez's epic free-kick 'golazo' 12:01 min AS FAR become the 1st-ever Moroccan CAFWCL champs 3:17 min Kylian Mbappé scores before heading to Qatar 2022 8:36 min Epic comeback for Marseille to beat Monaco 2-3 9:31 min Nantes draw 2-2 at home with Ajaccio 12:11 min Montpellier and Reims split points after draw 7:43 min Moffi's goal wasn't enough to beat Strasbourg 9:47 min Weah and Jonathan David win before Qatar 2022 3:17 min Galtier had 'MNM' concerns 8:44 min Report: PSG 5-0 Auxerre