Niko Kovac was officially presented as the new head coach of Monaco on Tuesday.

The former Bayern Munich and Croatia boss has been appointed on a three-year deal.

Monaco, who finished the shortened 2019-2020 season in ninth place, 28 points behind champions Paris Saint-Germain, sacked Robert Moreno on Sunday after only seven months in charge.

The 48-year-old hinted at new arrivals to his squad during his first press conference as the Ligue 1 side's boss.

"Oleg [Petrov] and Paul [Mitchell] (Monaco's executive vice-president and sporting director, respectively) told me we will do enough to get a strong team and I believe in them.

"So that was the reason why I decided to come to Monaco, because I trust Oleg. I trust Paul."

Kovac, who won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double with Bayern in the 2018-2019 season, becomes Monaco's fourth new manager in less than two years.

Thierry Henry lasted just three months in-between Leonardo Jardim's two spells, with the Portuguese giving way in December 2019 to be replaced by Moreno.

In 2017, Monaco won Ligue 1 and reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, but they were nearly relegated just two years later.