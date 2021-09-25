Keylor Navas preserving PSG's lead against Montpellier September 25, 2021 22:22 0:28 min Keylor Navas makes a save against Montpellier. Here's the ⚽️ weekend on beIN SPORTS: Keylor Navas PSG Ligue 1 Montpellier HSC -Latest Videos 0:28 min Navas preserving PSG's lead against Montpellier 1:00 min Ekambi goes through everyone to even it for Lyon 0:56 min Perfect free kick by Laurienté. Lorient over Lyon 1:41 min Idrissa Gueye hits a rocket to put PSG ahead 1-0 10:59 min Jonathan David's brace leads Lille to victory 0:47 min Sissoko cuts the lead in half for Strasbourg 2:07 min Weah provokes a penalty and David scores it 1:11 min Centurion Salah sets Reds record 1:14 min From Weah to David = GOAL! Lille is up 0-1 1:10 min Simeone takes blame for Alaves loss