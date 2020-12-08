GOAL - James Westwood

Moise Kean has opened the door to a permanent Paris Saint-Germain transfer after a bright start to life in France.

Much was expected of Kean when he completed a €28 million (£25m/$34m) move to Everton from Juventus in the summer of 2019.

The Italian frontman established himself as one of the most exciting young players in Europe during his three-year stint at the Allianz Stadium, and Toffees supporters were initially hopeful that he could be the man to fire the club back towards the upper echelons of the Premier League.

However, the 20-year-old struggled to adapt to the demands of English football, and did not score his first goal for the club until January.

Kean ultimately finished the season with just four goals to his name from 37 appearances, leaving Carlo Ancelotti with a difficult decision to make over his future.

The Everton head coach eventually opted to send the former Juve starlet out on loan to PSG, whose acquisition of the struggling forward in October raised more than a few eyebrows.

Kean was seen as an unnecessary signing due to the fact Thomas Tuchel already boasted a fearsome forward line made up of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria, but he has managed to silence his doubters at the start of the 2020-21 campaign .

The loanee has seen plenty of minutes with Icardi out injured, and has made the most of his opportunities to shine by scoring seven goals in his first 12 outings for the French champions.

No purchase option was included in the deal between Everton and PSG, but it has already been suggested that Tuchel will look to sign Kean outright when his temporary contract expires.

The Italy international has now hinted he would welcome the chance to extend his stay at Parc des Princes after rediscovering his best form over the past few months.

Asked to address the possibility of staying in Paris beyond the current season, Kean told a press conference ahead of PSG's Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday: "I am very happy with my performance with PSG. It's a very good thing to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"I am focused on bringing good results. For the future, we'll see, you never know."

Kean also admitted that he is soaking up as much experience as he can from playing alongside Neymar and Mbappe - two players he looks up to as masters of their craft.

"I have the opportunity to learn a lot from them," he said. "They are two of the greatest players in the world. I am very happy to play with them. I learn a lot from these leaders."

The talented young striker added on the prospect of competing with Icardi when he returns to action: "He's injured, but for me, he's one of the biggest strikers in the world.

"I'm looking to give my best for the team, but his return will be good competition. I will still try to give myself 100 per cent."