Arnaud Kalimuendo scored a brace and RC Lens beat Stade Reims at home by 2-0.

Kalimuendo's first goal (45+1') was a penalty after Reims' Hugo Ekitike was ejected for a hard could inside the box. From then on Reims had to play with 10 men on the pitch and Lens dominance was evident.

Kalimuendo's second goal came starting the second half (52') and ended a play that started at midfield with Lens stealing a pass from Reims.

Lens vs. Reims opened the ninth matchday in Ligue 1 2021/22.

With the win Lens are second with a 5-3-1 record while Reims shows up 12th with 2-4-3.

Lens 2-0 Reims in numbers:



