Kakuta Doubles Amiens' Lead Over PSG February 15, 2020 18:08 1:04 min It's a second goal for Amiens as Gael Kakuta whips in a wonderful strike to double their lead over the reigning French champions. PSG Ligue 1 Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Amiens Gael Kakuta -Latest Videos 0:39 min Herrera Gets One Back For PSG Before Halftime 1:04 min Kakuta Doubles Amiens' Lead Over PSG 6:16 min Barcelona Fight Off Getafe For Home Win 0:59 min Amiens Take Early Lead Over PSG 1:04 min Angel Cuts Barcelona Lead Over Getafe 4:36 min Mallorca Shut Out Alaves 1:23 min Sergi Roberto Doubles Barcelona Lead Over Getafe 1:08 min Griezmann Scores Barcelona Opener Against Getafe 2:48 min Nyom Goal Disallowed Against Barcelona 3:55 min Zidane: Hazard "Absolutely Fit" For Real Madrid