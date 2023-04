Lille and Auxerre tied 1-1 in Matchday 32 of Ligue 1.

Jonathan David, the superstar forward, scored from the penalty spot at the 36th minute to give the visiting team a 1-0 lead, bringing his tally to 21 goals in Ligue 1.

The Canadian has scored 21 goals in 32 Ligue 1 games in the 2022-2023 season, with only Jean Baratte (3 times) and Bolek Tempowski (1 time) having done better for Lille at this stage of a season in the top flight in the last 75 years.