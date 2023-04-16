Lille secured a 2-1 victory over Montpellier on Matchday 31, with goals from Jonathan David in the 70th minute and Rémy Cabella in the 72nd minute. Issiaga Sylla scored the only goal for Montpellier. With this win, Lille moved up to fifth place in the Ligue 1 table, with 55 points from 16 wins, 7 draws, and 8 losses, while Montpellier remained in 13th place with 37 points from 11 wins, 4 draws, and 16 losses.

Rémy Cabella keeps being impressive against Montpellier, as he's been involved in eight goals against them in Ligue 1, scoring two and providing six assists, making it his highest tally against any one team (tied with Lorient). Five of his seven assists with Lille this season have been for Jonathan David, who has now become the fourth Lille player to score 20 goals in a single Ligue 1 season in the 21st century, joining the likes of Moussa Sow, Eden Hazard, and Nicolas Pépé.

Jonathan David's impressive goal-scoring form continued, as he has now scored nine goals at home in the top-flight since the post-World Cup resumption, more than any other player in the top five European leagues. Overall, Lille's victory over Montpellier was a significant boost for the team's aspirations in the league, with the season approaching its climax.

