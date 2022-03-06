Jonatan Bamba scores for Lille early in the match against Clermont March 6, 2022 17:08 1:16 min Renato Sanches sends a superb cross into the box and Jonatan Bamba plants a header inside the right post, leaving Ouparine Djoco beaten.Lille 1 vs Clermont 0Watch this match LIVE now on BeINSPORTS Ligue 1 Lille -Latest Videos 10:33 min Troyes wins and knocks out Bordeaux 1:16 min Jonatan Bamba scores for Lille early in the match 7:38 min St Etienne return to victory 1:29 min Delort scores golazo against PSG 11:17 min No Mbappe, no party for PSG against OGC Nice 0:39 min Neymar gets mad at Gouiri for doing what he does 1:09 min PSG vs Nice second half is now underway 0:35 min Lionel Messi's skill against Nice 8:16 min Konyaspor stuns Galatasaray at home: 2-0 8:29 min Brest take a key 0-1 win against Lens