Jimmy Briand Gives Bordeaux Early Lead Over Lyon January 11, 2020 17:52 1:00 min It's a first goal for Bordeaux as they make it 1-0 thanks to a goal by Jimmy Briand. Ligue 1 Lyon Ligue 1 Highlights Bordeaux Jimmy Briand -Latest Videos 0:49 min Tuchel Thankful For "Super Reliable" Icardi 0:29 min Simeone Hails "Absolute Winner" Zidane 0:29 min Zidane: I Have Developed As A Coach 0:41 min Marseille Snatch Late Win Over Rennes 1:01 min Strootman Breaks Deadlock For Against Rennes 0:31 min Report: Barcelona Discuss Coaching Job With Xavi 0:29 min Simeone Hails "Almost Impossible" Win Over Barca 0:31 min Suarez: Valverde "Not To Blame" For Supercopa Loss 2:20 min The LaLiga Midterm Report Card 4:53 min Transfer Wire: Galaxy Grab For Chicharito And Bale