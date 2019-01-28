AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim said that he is "starting from scratch" as he returns to try to save from relegation the club that sacked him just months ago.

While it is a unique situation, Jardim said that "at this difficult time I couldn’t say no,” to the club that had previously done so much for him.

Jardim, only sacked himself earlier this season, has come back in as Henry's replacement and will take charge of the Coupe de la Ligue clash with fellow strugglers Guingamp on Tuesday.

Although Jardim guided Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semi-finals just two seasons ago, he believes he is starting from a low base.

"I'm starting from scratch," Jardim said. "We forget what happened. The goal is to take stock, to make the necessary changes quickly to reach our objectives.

"We talk a lot about the method, but football is more complex than that. Football is the quality of the players, the group, the relationships, the attitude. In our situation, we need mentally strong players ready to work hard."

Jardim hinted at making some moves before the January transfer window closes, saying, “I think it’s possible to achieve our objectives if we make some changes as soon as possible in this market, but also with the players who are here.”