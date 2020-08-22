Ismael Traore Scores First Goal Of 2020-21 Ligue 1 Season August 22, 2020 17:27 0:59 min Ismael Traore scores the opening goal for Angers against Dijon and the first goal of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season. Ligue 1 Angers Ligue 1 Highlights Dijon -Latest Videos 1:36 min Suarez Blasts Bartomeu Amid Barcelona Speculation 5:25 min Angers Get 1-0 Win Over Dijon 0:59 min Ismael Traore Scores Opener For Angers Over Dijon 1:32 min Barcelona Interested In Manchester City's Angelino 2:30 min Mbappe Holds The Key To PSG Success Against Bayern 1:01 min Camavinga: "I Will Be At Rennes This Season" 1:00 min Lopetegui: "This Europa Win For Reyes And Puerta" 0:44 min Verratti: I Am Fit For Champions League Final 1:00 min Lopetegui Redeemed As Sevilla Win Europa League 3:26 min Rennes Confirm Positive COVID-19 Test