Instant impact for Majer and Truffert, 4-0 for Rennes January 16, 2022 14:32 2:08 min The two substitutes makes an instant impact to assist and score the 4th goal for the hosts.This is what's coming next this weekend on beIN SPORTS channels Ligue 1 Bordeaux Rennes -Latest Videos 11:02 min Relentless Rennes defeats Bordeaux in style 1:18 min Mollet scores for Montpellier! 1:48 min Guirassy scores his second in three minutes 2:14 min Guirassy scores the fifth for Rennes 2:08 min Rennes extends the lead to four thanks to Truffert 2:34 min Laborde scores the third for Rennes 3:27 min Bourigeaud scores a free-kick to make it 2-0 2:31 min Martin Terrier puts Rennes in front 6:25 min Rennes hosts Bordeaux early on Sunday 10:40 min Mbappé and Kehrer scored in PSG's win