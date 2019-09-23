Mauro Icardi said he left Inter for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain to win titles.

Icardi moved to PSG on an initial season-long loan, with the French giants reportedly holding the option to buy the striker for €70million.

The 26-year-old, who arrived at Inter from Sampdoria in 2013, scored 111 Serie A goals and 124 goals in all competitions to be eighth on the Nerazzurri's all-time list.

Icardi – stripped of the Inter captaincy last season and frozen out by head coach Antonio Conte – said the time was right to leave San Siro.

"I came here to play," Icardi told Canal+. "If you arrive with an option to buy, you know the player has to give his best to ensure the club decides to purchase him outright. We'll see what happens next summer.

"I was in my seventh year at Inter and my dream was to play in the Champions League with Inter, which I did last season, but we never won anything.

"I thought the time had come for me to go to a winning club, one that could challenge for and win titles. It's time for me to start winning.

"The truth is that PSG is a squad full of champions and that is what I wanted."

Icardi made his debut in PSG's 1-0 win over Strasbourg on September 14 before starting in last week's memorable 3-0 Champions League victory against Real Madrid.

However, the Argentina international missed Sunday's late triumph at Ligue 1 rivals Lyon.

"People call me a 'killer' in the penalty area. I am always ready in the box to score goals," Icardi added. "Ever since my debut when very young for Rosario, my objective and obsession has always been to score goals."