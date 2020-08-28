Houssem Aouar address rumors of a summer departure from Lyon in an interview with L'Equipe:

Is it hard knowing you could leave Lyon without saying goodbye to a full stadium of fans?

I haven’t left yet. So I haven’t asked this question.

Sometimes people say that you shouldn’t change club the year before the Euros, to preserve your chances of being in the squad. Has that entered your thoughts?

I haven’t left yet!

We are going to ask the question again, in another way – today, what do you want to do?

That one is very tough (laughs). I want us to start the league well. And that we beat Dijon, to start with.