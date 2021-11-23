The entire world is tuning into Ligue 1. Boasting some of the world’s best soccer players, Paris Saint-Germain proudly revealed their jaw-dropping new signings this past summer: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Gini Wijnaldum. And, just when no one thought they could strengthen their team any more, PSG signed Messi.

Fast forward a couple months, and the world is looking at completely new Ligue 1 — one that’s attracted the entire world’s attention. Viewership is up by 75% and more than 200 countries are tuning into the magic, wondering what miraculous feats PSG will pull off next and if it’s even possible for them to be stopped.

PSG has three big games coming up in December of 2021 that you can’t miss:

Dec. 1: PSG vs. Nice

Dec. 4: Lens vs. PSG

Dec. 12: PSG vs. Monaco



