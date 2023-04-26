Lens have had a brilliant performance during the 2022-2023 season of Ligue 1, especially when it comes to the games they have played at home.

𝗘𝗨𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗘'𝗦 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 🤯@RCLens have the best home league record so far this season across Europe's top 5 leagues 💪 pic.twitter.com/yYzdo4vm8j — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) April 26, 2023

In this statistical department, the team led by Franck Haise improve the home record of teams such as Paris Saint-Germain, the current leader in France, and Manchester City, the leader of the English Premier League.

Lens have a total of 14 victories in the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium with only one defeat on this stage and no draws so far.

On the other hand, PSG have 12 victories in Parc des Princes and Manchester City is below Lens with 13 victories at their home, the Etihad Stadium."