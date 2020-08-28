Lyon midfielder Houssam Aouar has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, leaving him out of the squad for their opening Ligue 1 match against Dijon and UEFA Nations League matches for the French national team against Sweden and Croatia in September.

INFO L'ÉQUIPE. Testé positif au Covid-19, Houssem Aouar va déclarer forfait pour le match de ce vendredi soir face à Dijon (21 h). Il devrait aussi renoncer au rassemblement avec les Bleus https://t.co/CTYJtDlKaT pic.twitter.com/2im0uAV3VF — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) August 28, 2020

Aouar, 22, received his maiden call-up to the senior France side on Thursday having impressed in Lyon's run to the Champions League semi-finals.

But Lyon announced he was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday morning, just a few hours before the Ligue 1 clash with Dijon, though he remains asymptomatic.

The highly-rated midfielder, who has been linked with several major European clubs, has been told he could have to stay away from first-team training for 15 days, depending on future tests.

Although the French Football Federation (FFF) has not officially withdrawn Aouar from selection yet, it is expected this will prevent him from featuring for France in their Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia on September 5 and 8.

"The results received this morning by the medical management of the club revealed that Houssem Aouar is the only player in the squad to have tested positive for COVID-19," Lyon's statement read.

"As soon as the results were made known, Houssem was put into isolation for a fortnight while still being completely asymptomatic.

"Olympique Lyonnais can also confirm that the contamination of the player occurred outside the club.

"Houssem Aouar will return to training with the first-team squad in 10 to 15 days, depending on his next follow-up tests."