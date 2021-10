Under heavy rain during most of the match, Marseille earned 3 points against a hard-working Clermont team, with Under's goal being the difference between the two teams.

Marseille's goal came in the 25th minute, thanks to a perfectly weighted pass from Guendouzi and an accurate finish from the Turkish player to the far post.

The win puts Marseille in third place on the table with 22 points, while Clermont is 15th with 13 points.

Clermont 0-1 Marseille