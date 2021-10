Troyes and Rennes disputed an entertaining match that saw them share points at the Stade de l'Aube.

Aguerd, at the 9th minute, gave Rennes the opening goal only to be canceled by Rami in the 38th minute. Two minutes later Dingomé extended Troyes advantage but Rennes found an equalizer in the 81st minute thanks to Terrier.

Troyes, with 13 points, are 14th in the table, while Rennes is 5th with 19 points.

Troyes 2-2 Rennes

