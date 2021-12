RC Strasbourg keeps their formidable goalscoring form with a dominant win 5-2 against Bordeaux at home.

Ui-Jo opened the count for the visitors but Thomasson in the 22th minute equalized. Then Gameiro in the 43th and Ajorque 3 minutes later send the teams 3-1 at halftime. Lienard scored in the 48th and Ajorque got his second in the 65th minute to settle the final score.

Strasbourg are 6th with 23 points and Bordeaux are 18 with 13 points.

Strasbourg 5-2 Bordeaux